Police missing man 55-year-old Declan Murray as Cyclist killed in Droxford

Following a number of extensive enquiries into the death of a cyclist in Droxford on Monday 10 August, officers investigating this incident now believe this man is 55-year-old Declan Murray who was reported missing from Southampton on 16 August.

Declan’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

However, formal identification has not yet taken place.

The body of a cyclist was found at around 11pm on 10 August on the B2150 in Droxford, near the Station Road junction.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of this death remain ongoing. A Home Office Post Mortem Examination has taken place, and the initial findings indicate that there were no other vehicles involved.

Sergeant Jonathan Bates, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We still have a number of enquiries to carry out, including formal identification procedures, in order for us to provide absolute certainty to Declan’s family and the wider community of any connection between these two incidents, however we felt it important to update you with the current status of our investigations into these two incidents.

“We will be in a position to provide a further update once these further enquiries have been completed.”

Anyone with information regarding the death in Droxford is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200303926.