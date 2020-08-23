Police officer injured with a knife whilst detaining a man during a disturbance in #Harefield

A Police officer was injured with a knife whilst detaining a man having been called to an address in #Harefield
Police were called to Dovedale close, Harefield at to reports of a disturbance just after 2.40am on Sunday morning.
Officers attended and could hear a disturbance coming from inside the premises.
A man opened the door, armed with a knife and was threatening officers.
The man then stabbed one of the male officers in the arm.
Taser was deployed on the man and he was detained.
The officer was taken to hospital, where he was assessed and his stab wound was treated. His injuries are not life threatening.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for assault on an emergency service worker causing Grievance Bodily Harm and affray.
He remains in police custody at this time.
T/DCI Thomas Bowen, West Area Basic Command Unit said “These officers were courageous and extremely lucky that they were able to walk away from this incident with minimal injuries. This is an example of the dangers that our officers face, whilst doing their role as police officers.