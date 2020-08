Police officer injured with a knife whilst detaining a man during a disturbance in #Harefield

A Police officer was injured with a knife whilst detaining a man having been called to an address in #Harefield

Police were called to Dovedale close, Harefield at to reports of a disturbance just after 2.40am on Sunday morning.

Officers attended and could hear a disturbance coming from inside the premises.

A man opened the door, armed with a knife and was threatening officers.

The man then stabbed one of the male officers in the arm.