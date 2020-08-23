 Young girl killed second fighting for her life after being hit by falling tree in Sittingbourne – UKNIP
Young girl killed second fighting for her life after being hit by falling tree in Sittingbourne

August 23, 2020
A  young girl has been killed and her friend has been left fighting for her life after being struck by a falling tree  during stormy weather in Friday .

 

 

The tragedy happened  in the village  Bobbing, near  Sittingbourne in Kent

 

Officers say they were called to the scene  on Parsonage Lane shortly after 12pom on Friday to reports  of two   children  who had been injured.

 

A spokesman  for Kent Police said said: “Officers attended along with Paramedics  South East Coast Ambulance Service, the Kent,Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance  and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

“One child was declared deceased at the scene and another child was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

“Kent Police is preparing  file on behalf of the coroner.”

 