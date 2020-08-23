Young girl killed second fighting for her life after being hit by falling tree in Sittingbourne

A young girl has been killed and her friend has been left fighting for her life after being struck by a falling tree during stormy weather in Friday .

The tragedy happened in the village Bobbing, near Sittingbourne in Kent

Officers say they were called to the scene on Parsonage Lane shortly after 12pom on Friday to reports of two children who had been injured.

A spokesman for Kent Police said said: “Officers attended along with Paramedics South East Coast Ambulance Service, the Kent,Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

“One child was declared deceased at the scene and another child was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

“Kent Police is preparing file on behalf of the coroner.”