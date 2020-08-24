A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after being arrested in Dover as part of an ongoing campaign to tackle drug supply in the area.

Showayne Thompson, 24, of Chichele Road, London appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 after being charged with drug supply offences.

After Thompson was arrested on 14 April 2020 his phone was examined and he was linked to a county lines drug dealing network operating in Dover.

He appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on 21 July 2020 and admitted three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Glenn Blanchard of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘This sentence sends out the message that significant sentences await those who prey on the vulnerable in Kent.

‘We will continue to clamp down on the county lines groups who sow misery in our communities by arresting anyone we suspect of involvement and seeking their prosecution.’