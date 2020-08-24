A driver who was responsible for a fatal collision Rainham has been sentenced

Mohammed Ali, 21 , of Barnet Grove, E2, pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 July to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured.

Today he was sentenced to five years, seven months in prison and disqualified from driving for fifty seven and a half months.

The case related to the death of Kenneth Berry, 54, from Woolwich.

At about 9.50am on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 on the A13 eastbound between Ferry Lane and New Roundabout, Rainham, Mr Berry had pulled his Vauxhall Astra on a hard shoulder, to clear debris from his vehicle.

At the same time Ali was driving a blue BMW 335D along the same road.

Several drivers described seeing the car overtake them travelling at speeds estimated to be over 100MPH.

As the car attempted to overtake one car it was blocked and attempted to undertake.

The BMW moved at speed from lane three, to lane one and then back into lane three.

At this point Ali lost control of the car, which collided with Mr Berry’s stationary Astra.

Mr Berry was just getting out of the car when Ali’s car struck his vehicle, he was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene

Ali, who was 18 at the time, was arrested along with another 18-year-old, who was a passenger in Ali’s car.

The passenger was later released with no further action.

Ali, who was not insured to drive the car, was later charged as above.

The inquiry was led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Detective Inspector Jose-Paulo Qureshi, said: “Firstly I would like to thank the many witnesses who have assisted in this enquiry. It was as a result of their information that we were able to build up a picture of Ali’s dangerous driving.

“Ali’s speed and dangerous manoeuvring that morning led directly to Mr Berry’s death. This is a busy road and all the people using it that day were put at risk. Mr Berry has paid for Ali’s stupidity with his life, I am glad Ali will now face the consequences.”