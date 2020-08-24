A man who absconded from a prison while serving a life sentence has been tracked down by investigators from Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau.

Gary Crafts, aged 66, was convicted of an armed robbery in 1999 and was at Stanford Hill prison when he absconded in 2008. Following extensive enquiries across the U.K. investigators identified he was living under a false name in London. Crafts was arrested on 7 August 2020 and was charged with being unlawfully at large before being returned to prison.

Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau works with partner agencies to track down suspects sought for questioning in relation to serious offences in the U.K and abroad, offenders who are to be recalled to prison and those who have absconded from prison and are unlawfully at large.