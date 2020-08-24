A Peterborough prisoner has had his jail sentence extended after being found in possession of prohibited items.

Bilal Tariq, 20, previously from Luton, is currently serving a 26-month sentence at HMP Peterborough for drug supply offences in Bedfordshire.

Following visiting hours on 16 September last year (2019), a routine search was carried out by a prison officer who found a small cling filmed package containing tobacco, cannabis and a mobile phone concealed within Tariq’s boxer shorts.

The package was examined by a drugs expert who valued the cannabis at up to £5,200, being worth a higher value inside a prison.

In June this year he was charged with conveying a prohibited item into a prison, namely cannabis, and possessing a prohibited item inside a prison, namely a mobile phone.

On Wednesday (19 August), Tariq pleaded guilty to the offences at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison which will be served consecutively to his current sentence.

DC Mark Clapham said: “Despite being convicted of several drug offences elsewhere in the country, Tariq doesn’t appear to have learnt is lesson.

“Hopefully with the next couple of years in prison he will have plenty of time to consider his life choices and change his ways.”