Fire fighters called to blaze on the Kingswood Estate in South East London

August 24, 2020
A number of fire fighters  and officers from the London Fire brigade  have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out within a flat on the second  floor of  Sawyer House on the Kingswood estate in South East London.

Fire crews and Paramedics were scramble to the just after 10.30pm on Monday evening to Seeley Drive.

It is currently unclear if all persons are accounted for. 

Seeley Drive remains blocked in both direction due to the number of emergency services vehicles

The  cause of the blaze is under investigation

 

 

 

