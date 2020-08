Officers from our Internet Child Abuse Team have charged a man after it was alleged he had arranged to meet a child for sexual activity in Sutton Scotney.

Lance Baynes, 47, of Cedar Close, Walsall, was arrested on Friday afternoon.

He has now been charged with arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and has been remanded in custody to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning (August 24).