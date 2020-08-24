Met Office issue a Yellow Weather for the South and South East of England

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office

Storm Francis will bring some very strong winds leading to disruption to travel and power supplies along with potential damage to trees.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Stronger gusts are expected with potential for medium impacts.

Valid from 9am on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 until 9pm on Wednesday, 26 August 2020