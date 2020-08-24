Music equipment was seized and groups of revellers were dispersed at the weekend as Kent police officers prevented an unlicensed music event at Darenth Country Park.

Officers attended the area at around 8pm on Saturday 22 August 2020 after establishing an illegal gathering was due to be held. They dispersed a group of around 20 people and seized sound equipment which had been set up and was ready to use as people arrived.

A dispersal order was then put in place to prevent people returning to the area and officers remained at the country park for the rest of the evening in order to engage with anyone who attended and prevent any further gatherings.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicola Faulconbridge said: ‘This is a good example how prompt action by officers and the implementation of a dispersal order have prevented a situation from escalating.

‘Kent is no place for unlicensed music events, in addition to the noise and litter they create, the public health risk and lack of social distancing remains a concern. I would ask those thinking of holding or attending such events to think carefully about the health risks associated with these gatherings.

‘If people ignore our requests and continue to hold events with a blatant disregard for the health and wellbeing of others they will have action taken against them and risk being arrested and having their equipment seized.’

Members of the public are encouraged to look out for any suspicious activity that may indicate the presence of an unlicensed music event and report it to Kent Police by calling 101 or visiting www.kent.police.uk/report