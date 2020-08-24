Police in Essex are looking for 26 year-old Alex Curtis who’s missing from #Rochford.
Alex was last seen in the Union Lane area of the town on 19 August and is described as white, slim, 6ft tall, with short brown hair and facial stubble.
When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top and black or grey shorts, black Timbaland boots, and blue headphones.
Ploice worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
If you have any information about where he is please call on 101 quoting incident 401 of 19 August or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.