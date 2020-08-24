Police in Essex are looking for 26 year-old Alex Curtis who’s missing from #Rochford

Alex was last seen in the Union Lane area of the town on 19 August and is described as white, slim, 6ft tall, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top and black or grey shorts, black Timbaland boots, and blue headphones.

Ploice worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.