=

Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order.

Since September 2019 Kent Police regularly received reports of nuisance activity coming from an address in Milton Road, with 12 separate calls being made in August 2020 alone.

Complaints of poor behaviour included verbal abuse of neighbours, criminal damage to other people’s property, loud music being played at antisocial times, verbal and physical arguments that spilled into the street and drug dealing.

The continued disruption led to officers successfully applying to Medway Magistrates’ Court for a Closure Order on Friday 21 August 2020.

The order, which will be in place for three months, prohibits anyone from attending or living in the address – with the only exception being the landlord and authorised contractors.

Failure to comply with the order risks arrest, imprisonment and/ or an unlimited fine.

Sergeant Steve Holpin, from Kent Police’s Medway Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The woman living at this address knowingly and willingly subjected her neighbours to sustained periods of antisocial behaviour.

‘We made repeated efforts to engage with her, as well as with the frequent visitors to her address, but they continually showed no willingness to treat the community with the most basic levels of respect.

‘This small number of people had a disproportionate and unpleasant impact on the surrounding area and were an unacceptable nuisance that could not be allowed to continue.

‘The court order has now removed the offending individuals from the area and, while removing someone from their home is a robust step, the action taken is entirely proportionate.

‘I am confident the community will benefit from this order and I would encourage anyone affected by similar issues to report them to us via our website or by calling 101.’