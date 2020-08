Thieves have broken into an ambulance and stole the keys, belongings and even the ipad Paramedics use as a sat nav.

The London Ambulance (LAS) was targeted at some point just after 9am on Monday morning whilst Paramedics treats a sick young child on Kale Road in Erith.

The lowest of the low smashed the side window of the vehicle before making off with the ill gotten gains.

The life saving vehicle has now had to be taken out of service for repairs and replacement keys costing hundreds