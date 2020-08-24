The family of a girl who sadly died following a collision between a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat and a buoy on Saturday have today paid tribute to her.

Emily Lewis, 15, was taken to hospital after the collision, which happened in Southampton Water just after 10.10am on 22 August.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead in hospital later on Saturday.

Emily’s family have today paid tribute to her. They said: “Our beautiful daughter Emily passed away on Saturday.

“We suffered from broken bones, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical.

“We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don’t seem available to express our deep sense of loss.”

Stuart Parkes, Headteacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, said: “Emily was a kind and compassionate young lady who cared deeply about those around her.

“Her caring showed no bounds; from volunteering to support new students through to becoming a student leader with aspirations to help shape the education of every student in our school.

“She was a creative soul who loved textiles and design and who showed great potential. She was motivated and dedicated to her studies, a positive example to all.

“Emily was a bright, conscientious student who will be sorely missed by all staff and students at Brookfield.”

We are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision, which saw 11 other people taken to hospital for treatment, and continue to appeal for any information or footage that could help.

Were you on a ferry heading to East Cowes from Southampton at 10am? Perhaps you were out on the water on Saturday 22 August, between Netley Abbey and Hythe Pier?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Orange.

You can also submit information and visually recorded evidence via the Major Incident Public Portal here: http://orlo.uk/4j6Jz