Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision near Deal

An orange Yamaha motorcycle was travelling along Sutton Lane, Ripple, towards the crossroads with Mongeham Road when it was involved in a collision with a red Peugeot 106 car at 12.46pm on Sunday 23 August 2020.

The car was travelling from the direction of Mongeham Road and had just turned right into Sutton Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Deal was arrested in connection with the incident and was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicles before the incident. They are also appealing for dashcam footage which might help their enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting HW/RF/74/20.