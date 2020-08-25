A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A14 at Rougham

Police were called just before 9.45am this morning, Tuesday 25 August, to reports of a collision involving two lorries on the eastbound carriageway.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, along with a critical care team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

The driver of one of the lorries – a man aged in his 40s – sadly died at the scene. The other driver was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for a check-up, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 43 and 45. This closure is likely to stay in place into this evening whilst a collision investigation of the scene concludes and for the recovery of both vehicles to take place.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dash cam footage of the incident – are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of 25 August.