A man who assaulted a Police officer in Southend has been jailed for two years

A man who assaulted an officer in Southend has been jailed for two years after also activating a suspended sentence he was already subject to.

Danny Kelly, 60, of York Road, Southend, received six months at Basildon Crown Court on Friday 21 August for assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He also received 18 months, to run consecutively, for activating a suspended sentence given to him on 21 October 2019 for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

At around 3.30pm on Monday 8 June, we received reports that Kelly, who is wheelchair bound, was causing an obstruction in the road and shouting.

An ambulance worker told our officers that man had been aggressive and appeared to have a minor head injury.

He was taken to hospital to get this injury assessed and when he arrived there, he punched an officer to her face.

Kelly was convicted for this assault and also had 18 months of a suspended sentence activated, which related to an incident on 23 August 2017 whereby a man received a slash wound to his face after visiting an address in Sutton Road, Southend.

This resulted in the victim having seven stitches to his face.

Investigating officer PC Kelly Rayfield, of Southend CID, said:

“Kelly was causing a disturbance, he was shouting and he was blocking a road to traffic.

“We attended to try and resolve the situation and he was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

“Our actions were in his best interest and we all just wanted him to receive care.

“He return he punched one of our colleagues to her face after she had travelled to the hospital.

“These actions were unnecessary and unacceptable.