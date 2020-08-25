A man who stabbed his lovers’ ex-partner 15 times has been jailed for 19 years.

At the Old Bailey today (24 August) Robert Parkins was handed the sentence after being found guilty, by a unanimous jury, of the murder of 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick last week.

Parkins, 33, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, was at his partners home in Prince Close on 13 October last year when Mr Fitzpatrick arrived to drop off some glasses to his son.

Mr Fitzpatrick got into a disagreement with his son’s mother who went back into the house and moments later Parkins came out holding a kitchen knife.

The pair argued and began fighting for a few minutes before Parkins ran away leaving Mr Fitzpatrick lying on the floor.

Emergency services were called but Mr Fitzpatrick was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered 15 stab wounds including to the chest area as well as two incised slashed wounds.

Parkins ran to his sister’s home and called for a lift to a property in Pymmes Brook House, London, where he was later arrested by police.

Paying tribute to their son, parents Mary Reading and Dave Fitzpatrick said: “Alex was a loving and devoted father, son and brother to his eight siblings.

“He was always there for us and tried to better himself every day.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, said: “This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained attack resulting in the death of a man whose son will now grow up without his father in his life.