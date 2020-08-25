A woman from Littlehampton is starting a six-month prison sentence for attacking two police officers, coughing in their faces and saying she wanted to infect them with COVID-19.

Lisa Scopes, 36, of West Way, Wick, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 19 August, having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting the two PCs who were called to her address on 29 March this year.

The officers responded to reports of a violent dispute and when they arrived to find out what was happening they were confronted by Scopes who had clearly been drinking, was abusive and threatening, and coughed repeatedly at one of them.

She was then arrested and on the way to police custody coughed in the faces of both officers, and blew air out of her nose, saying she hoped they would get the virus.

It transpired that Scopes had been self-isolating and told the arresting officers that she had a temperature, although it was not subsequently confirmed that she had a virus.

Thankfully the two men later tested negative for a virus.