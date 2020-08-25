Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park in January are continuing to appeal for information.

Takieddine Boudhane – known as Taki – was working as a delivery driver on his motorbike when he was involved in a traffic altercation with a van near Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, NW6 at around 6.50pm on Friday, 3 January.

The incident escalated and resulted in 30-year-old Taki, an Algerian national living in Enfield, being stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene but despite their efforts, Taki was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be an incised wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “We have made significant progress since Taki was killed at the beginning of the year including speaking to many witnesses who were at the scene that night.

“We want to remind people of the circumstances of what happened that evening and to reinforce the message that it is never too late to come forward and speak to us with any information, however trivial you may think it is.

“We believe we know who is responsible for Taki’s death and work is ongoing to trace his whereabouts. At this stage we cannot go into any further details as this may hinder our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.