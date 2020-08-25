Drug dealer jailed for three years after cuckooing in Camden

A man who used the home of a vulnerable person as a base to supply drugs has been sentenced.

Akram Ali, 20 , of Mill Lane, West Hampstead, Camden, was sentenced to three years in a Young Offenders Institution on Friday, 21 August at Wood Green Crown Court. He previously pleaded guilty on Friday, 24 July at the same court to assault and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181.00.

The court heard how in January, the victim reported to police that his address had been taken over and was being used for drugs supply and trafficking – also known as ‘cuckooing’. The victim had been threatened and assaulted before he eventually managed to escape and report his ordeal police.

Officers from the Central North Gangs Unit launched an immediate investigation, and conducted an arrest warrant at the address where they discovered Ali as well as a quantity of Class A drugs – namely 217 wraps of crack cocaine and 110 wraps of heroin.

PC Josh Pryce, of the Central North Gangs Unit, said: “Ali specifically targeted the victim and preyed on his vulnerabilities and used his home as a base to commit crime.

“Drug dealing causes violence and misery across our communities; and vulnerable people can often be exploited and intimidated.

“I hope Ali’s conviction brings some feeling of justice to the victim who can now start to rebuild his life.

“If anyone believes they themselves are a victim of cuckooing, or suspects that someone they know may be a victim, please contact police so we can take action and support you.”