Eight year old killed by falling tree in Sittingbourne named as Maisy Mayne

A child who was killed when a falling tree branch struck her after it collapsed has been named as Maisy Mayne.

The eight year old girl was out with a friend who was also injuries on Friday afternoon during storm force winds.

Emergency services were called to Parsonage Lane in the Village of Bobbing. Despite efforts of the Paramedics and flying doctors Maisy died at the scene.

A second girl remains in a serious condition in a London Hospital after she was airlifted.

An inquest is due to be opened by Patricia Harding at Maidstone coroners court on Friday at 9.30am