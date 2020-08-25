Fifty firefighters battle to stop water main burst causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Six fire crews from London fire brigade have been scrambled to Bickley road in Bromley in an attempt to stop hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to property and possessions after a water mains burst just after 5pm on Tuesday. Fire crews are using specialist portable pumps to stop the rise of the water level. The water main that’s burst is a 250mm in diameter The supplies hundreds of homes in Bromley and Chileshurst.

Fire crews have used portable booms and a flood barrier in an attempt to stop water from entering properties.