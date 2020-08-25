Four men have been sentenced for their roles in the death of Rotherham man Daniel Dix.

Mr Dix, 38, was left critically injured following an assault on Bridgegate, Rotherham on the afternoon of Saturday 9 March 2019. The assault took place as a group of men fought after a football match between Sheffield United and Rotherham United. Mr Dix sadly died from his injuries in hospital a week later.

In March of this year, Kyle Beech, Brock Playforth and Liam Green were found guilty of manslaughter. The three are now serving time behind bars.

On Friday (21 August) four more men appeared for sentencing after admitting to their part in the disorder which claimed Mr Dix’s life.

Cory Andrews, 26, of Tickhill Road, Maltby; Sam Anscombe, 29, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton; Brady Stoner, 24, of Nelson Road, Maltby; and Josh Simpson, 25, of Everson Close, Maltby all pleaded guilty to affray at a hearing in September 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore led the inquiry in to Mr Dix’s death. She said: “Again, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Mr Dix’s family, who have been incredibly brave and resilient throughout this investigation.

“Friday’s hearing brought this inquiry to a close, and I am pleased that the four men have been jailed for contributing to the series of events which resulted in Mr Dix’s death.

“A team of investigators has worked incredibly hard on this investigation, and I would like to recognise the vital contribution of witnesses who saw this disorder and have supported our inquiry throughout. Without them – this result would not have been possible.”