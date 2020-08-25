Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Sittingbourne.

Lisha Omokhai was reported missing on the evening of Monday 24 August 2020 having last been seen in the London Road area of the town earlier that day.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build and shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded jumper with black leggings and black trainers. She was also carrying a black bag.

Lisha is known to have connections to Sevenoaks and the Hackney area of London.

Anyone with information that can help locate her is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 24-1389.