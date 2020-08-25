Man charged with fifteen offences after series of attacks in Medway

Police have charged a Rochester man after Kent Police officers investigated a series of assaults in Medway.

Ryan Miskin is alleged to have assaulted two men inside a home in London Road, Rochester, on 20 August 2020.

The 35-year-old, of Wickham Street, is also alleged to have attempted to rob a motorist of a car in Northcote Road on the same night. During the incident, three victims were present.

In connection with these events, he has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, attempted robbery, inflicting actual bodily harm, common assault, threatening unlawful violence and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Miskin is also alleged to have assaulted a woman, and set a car alight, during incidents in Maidstone and Rochester on 21 July. In connection with this event he has been charged arson, inflicting actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He is additionally alleged to have assaulted a man in Gillingham Park on 19 July. In connection to this event he has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The suspect was arrested on 21 August and, while in custody, he is reported to have assaulted two police officers. In connection with this, he has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker.

Mr Miskin appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 22 August and has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.