BREAKING Chislehurst Kent LONDON

Man found in Tree in Chislehurst Park

August 25, 2020
Police say they were called to Walden Recreation Ground off Victoria Road where a man was found unresponsive, apparently in a wooded area. He’s been taken to hospital by LAS in a critical condition. The incident is not being treated as suspicious by Police.