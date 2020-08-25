Police say they were called to Walden Recreation Ground off Victoria Road where a man was found unresponsive, apparently in a wooded area. He’s been taken to hospital by LAS in a critical condition. The incident is not being treated as suspicious by Police.
Man found in Tree in Chislehurst Park
August 25, 2020
