Man jailed after fail to stop leaves woman with spinal fractures

These shocking photos show the aftermath of a collision caused by a dangerous driver who ran a red light in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Following the crash, which left two people with serious injuries including spinal fractures, 28-year-old David Gibson ran away from the scene.

Today Gibson, of Milward Road, Heanor, Derbyshire, was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a third count of failing to stop after a road collision.

Gibson was speeding and ignored a red light at the junction of Station Road and the A38 when his Renault Clio collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

Two passengers in the Clio – a man and a woman – were seriously injured.

The man’s injuries included a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a broken spine and broken jaw, as well as damage to his teeth and eye.

The woman suffered broken vertebrae and heavy bruising and cuts to her eye and also had to have an operation on her neck.

There were two men in the Land Rover.

The driver, who suffered substantial bruising and muscle damage to his body, said that he’d lost around £9,000 in work as a self-employed joiner as result of the incident.

The collision happened at about 12.30am on 16 July 2019.

As well as his prison sentence Gibson was banned from driving for three years, ordered to take an extended re-test and told to pay a £181 victim surcharge.

Police Constable Jonathan Stubbings, who investigated the incident, said: “Whenever we get behind the wheel of a car, we have the safety of other road users in our hands – not to mention the lives of any passengers who might be in the car with us.

“On this occasion Gibson showed a complete disregard for this responsibility, not only driving in an incredibly reckless manner but leaving the scene when his two passengers were seriously hurt.

“The two people in the car with Gibson that day have gone through major surgery and will have to live with the after effects of their injuries for the rest of their lives.