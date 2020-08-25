Man spat at woman on train during journey from Stratford to Upminster

Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an incident on board a train from Stratford to Upminster are today releasing this image in connection.

On 25 July at around 9.50am, the victim was travelling with two friends when a man began shouting at them.

He then spat at them, which thankfully missed the victim, before threatening to stab the victim and her friends.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.