Man who broke in to Melksham garage and caused thousands of pounds of damage jailed

A man who broke in to a car garage in Melksham has been jailed.

Ian Lawson, 41, of Kennedy Close, Faversham, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on August 20 after pleading guilty to five counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 19 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.

At approximately 10.30pm on July 9, 2019, officers were called to Dick Lovett Jaguar and Land Rover in Commerce Way, Melksham, after a CCTV operator had spotted a man walking round the site and trying car door handles.

When officers attended they witnessed a man stood on a vehicle, jumping over the fence adjacent to the A350.

As officers attempted to stop the man, they spotted several Land Rover headlights and grills on the ground outside the compound.

Two men were then seen running away from officers.

Officers gave chase and conducted a search, locating Lawson, before PC Ali Davies and police dog Lorrie arrived. PD Lorrie located a second man who was also arrested.

A number of tools were found in the vicinity and damage to a number of vehicles in the compound was also discovered, with either windows smashed or headlights, tail lights and grills removed.

PC Becky Mitchell, who was involved in the foot chase, said: “The damage caused to the vehicles at Dick Lovett was estimated to be in excess of £7,300. In total, five Land Rovers were damaged and fencing required repair work.

“Lawson had set out to target these high value vehicles, equipping himself with various tools to remove different parts to the vehicles, which no doubt they had the intention of selling on.

“We were on scene immediately following the call from a vigilant CCTV operator and with the assistance of PD Lorrie were able to chase Lawson and the second man and arrest them swiftly.”