North London Teenager questioned by Met Terror squad

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Tuesday 25 August, arrested 17-year-old male on suspicion of committing a terrorism offence.

The 17-year-old was arrested at an address in north London on suspicion of possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act, 2000.

He was detained under PACE, and has been taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.

Officers are carrying out a search at the north London address.

Enquiries continue.