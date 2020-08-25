Police have welcomed the sentence handed down to 35 year old Christine Connor, at Laganside Crown Court.

Connor was sentenced to a total of 24 years imprisonment – 20 years for attempted murder with an additional four years imposed, as the judge found her to be dangerous.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, of Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch said: “On 28 May 2013 police responded to a ‘999’ call reporting a domestic dispute. This call was made by what appeared to be a very distressed woman. Officers were despatched to the address given and when they exited their vehicle two improvised explosive devices were thrown.

“Thankfully neither of the officers were seriously injured, however they were left extremely traumatised by this horrific experience. It is good fortune that an officer was not killed that night.

Detective Superintendent Campbell continued: “Christine Connor callously made a call for help, pretending that her boyfriend was ‘smashing up the house’. She exploited an all too familiar situation that numerous people find themselves in – domestic abuse.

“The officers were responding to what they believed was a woman in fear of an abusive partner. They never expected to be the victims of an attempted murder bid that day when they left their homes to come on duty. Their primary focus was on keeping people safe and coming to the assistance of those in most need.

“Thankfully they got to go back home to their loved ones that day.

“Today’s sentencing is the result of excellent joint working between the PSNI and West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and other UK police services. I would like to thank all officers who were involved in bringing Christine Connor to justice.