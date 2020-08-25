Police manhunt after pregnant woman is threatened with a machete

Police are continuing to appeal for information about wanted man Reece Murgatroyd.

Murgatroyd is wanted in connection with an attack on a woman in her 60s, an assault on a pregnant woman, threatening people with a machete and criminal damage to a car.

The 21-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short, dark-brown hair. He has links to the Padiham and Hapton areas.