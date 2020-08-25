Police manhunt after pregnant woman is threatened with a machete

Police are continuing to appeal for information about wanted man Reece Murgatroyd.
Murgatroyd is wanted in connection with an attack on a woman in her 60s, an assault on a pregnant woman, threatening people with a machete and criminal damage to a car.
The 21-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short, dark-brown hair. He has links to the Padiham and Hapton areas.
Any immediate sightings please call 999 as he is known to carry weapons and can be violent. Any information call 101 quoting log 2240 of August 8.