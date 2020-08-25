Six Met Police officers under investigation for misconduct in relation to the inappropriate and non-official photographs

On Wednesday, 17 June the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had been taken by police at the crime scene in Fryent Country Park, Wembley in relation to the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. These images were shared on a closed WhatsApp group.

The MPS made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which launched an independent investigation.

Two MPS officers were arrested on Monday, 22 June by the IOPC on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. They have since been released under investigation.

Both officers – who are based on the North East Command – have been suspended from duty.

The IOPC has completed its investigation and has sent a report to the MPS which is currently being reviewed by the Directorate of Professional Standards. The report will also be sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

During the course of the investigation, further possible misconduct matters came to light, and the IOPC have advised six additional officers that they are under investigation for misconduct in relation to the inappropriate and non-official photographs.

In addition, possible misconduct unrelated to the Wembley incident, and involving a small number of officers, has been identified by the IOPC.

All officers are based on the North East Command. No more officers are suspended or on restricted duties at this stage.

These matters are being independently investigated by the IOPC and the MPS is providing full support.

The families of Bibaa and Nicole have been informed by the IOPC.