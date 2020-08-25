Surrey man charged with Terror offences

A man arrested by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Wednesday, 19 August has been charged with terrorism offences.

Michael Nugent, 37 of north Surrey, was charged on Tuesday, 25 August with:

– Two counts of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006;

– One count of disseminating a terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 of the TACT 2006;

– Nine counts of collection of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the TACT 2000.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.