A fourth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lambeth.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, 26 August on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The victim has been named as Salem Koudou, who was aged 20 and from Lambeth.

Police were called at approximately 5.55pm on Thursday, 20 August to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road, SW9.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Salem was found suffering stab injuries on Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there at 8.53pm

A post-mortem examination took place at Greenwich Mortuary on Saturday, 22 August and gave the cause of death as multiple stab-wounds.

One man – aged 26 – was found suffering stab injuries on Overton Road. He was taken to hospital where he remains; his condition is not life-threatening. He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, but has since been released.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has been released on bail to return to a south London police station on a date in September.

An 18-year-old man arrested in Harlow, Essex, on Monday, 24 August on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

An overturned car was found in nearby Marcella Road, SW9 and is being linked to this incident. At this stage it is believed it may have collided with another car before overturning; there were no reports of any injuries directly as a result of this collision.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5998/20Aug. Alternatively, visit https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/01MPS20R38-PO1 to provide information, images and footage relating to the incident direct to the investigation team in confidence.