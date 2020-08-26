A lorry driver narrowly escaped injury after rocks are thrown on the A249 near Sittingbourne

Increased patrols are taking place after a group of young people are reported to have thrown rocks at motorists.

A lorry driver narrowly escaped injury after an item struck their windscreen while they travelled on the A249, near Kemsley, at around 1.40pm on 21 August 2020.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, or dash cam footage that captures the offending, is asked to contact Kent Police.

District Commander for Swale, Chief Inspector Alan Rogers, said: ‘Throwing items from motorway bridges is exceptionally reckless and has the potential to cause fatalities.

‘Those taking part perhaps do not realise how tragic the consequences of their actions could be but, alongside harming an innocent person, they are risking obtaining a criminal record that will hinder them in later life.

‘I encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of such behaviour. Our officers will also be patrolling the area and will take action against anyone carrying out such dangerous acts.’

Anyone with information about the incident on 21 August can call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/148960/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org