Two men arrested after Teenage girl is stabbed in Bexleyheath Bus Station

A seventeen year old girl has been taken to hospital following a stabbing that has taken place in Bexleyheath this evening.

Emergency services were called to Market place in the town after man was attacked and stabbed outside Mcdonalds on Wednesday evening. Police have thrown up a cordon blocking off a number of shop fronts with cordon tape and an investigation has been launched.

Buses into the interchange were effected for a short time after emergency vehicles called to tend to the man blocked the way.

A spokesman for the Met Police said : Two males have been arrested after a 17-year-old female was stabbed at around 8.50pm in #Bexleyheath Broadway.

The girl’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening. Both males remain in police custody.