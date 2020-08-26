Cannabis farm found in Rochester after reports of burglary may be in progress

A cannabis cultivation found inside a Rochester home has been dismantled.

Kent Police attended the property, in Gordon Road, at around 3.45am on Wednesday 19 August following an initial report that a burglary may be in progress.

Officers attended the address to find it was being used to grow cannabis, with 54 plants being grown across several rooms. They have since been seized and removed from the location.

In addition to the plants, officers also found evidence that electricity was being abstracted and the scene was made safe by an electrical engineer.

Chief Inspector Mat Burbeck said: ‘Cultivations like this put money in the hands of organised criminals and often attract associated offending, such as antisocial behaviour.

‘In addition to attracting crime, it is not unusual for people tending to the plants to be exploited by other offenders and this cannot go unchallenged.

‘Cultivations are also often fuelled by abstracted electricity which is a very significant safety risk to neighbouring properties and officers attending the scene.’

At present no arrests have been made but enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist officers is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/146404/20.