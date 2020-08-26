Man rushed to hospital after he was trapped under a lorry at Manor House Tube station

Emergency services have been called after a man has become entrapped under a lorry near to Manor House tube station on Seven Sisters Road in Hackney this afternoon.

Police Fire and Paramedics where all called at just before 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A request for the Air ambulance has also been made.

Roads on approached to the incident in both directions have been closed by the Police.

The condition of the man or his injuries are currently unknown.

Witnesses say that the man was riding a moped when he was involved in a collision with the lorry.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police on scene with LAS after call at 1.40pm to Seven Sisters Road, near Manor House station #N4 following collision between lorry & male pedestrian.

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital – condition update awaits.

No arrests have been made. Road closures in remain in place – please use other routes.