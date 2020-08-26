Emergency services called to man trapped under a lorry at Manor House Tube station

Emergency services have been called after a man has become entrapped under a lorry near to Manor House tube station on Seven Sisters Road in Hackney this afternoon.

Police Fire and Paramedics where all called at just before 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A request for the Air ambulance has also been made.

Roads on approached to the incident in both directions have been closed by the Police.

The condition of the man or his injuries are currently unknown.

Witnesses say that the man was riding a moped when he was involved in a collision with the lorry.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Met police have been approached for comment

More to Follow