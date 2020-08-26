Five people charged and remanded from Court ahead of Extinction rebellion protests

Five people charged and remanded from Court ahead of planned protests in relation to extinction rebellion due to be held in London over the Bank holiday weekend.

The following people all appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 25 August, charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage:

Roger Hallam, 54 of Putney Bridge Road, Wandsworth

Diana Warner,61 of Filton Avenue, Bristol

Ferhat Ulusu, 42 of Mount Pleasant, Hackney

Holly Brentall, 28 of Clonmell Road, Haringey

Steven Nunn, 56 of Longdon upon Tern, Telford.

They were all remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 September.

All five suspects were arrested on Monday, 24 August and charged on Tuesday, 25 August.