 Forty firefighters called to tackle two industrial units ablaze in Barking
Forty firefighters called to tackle two industrial units ablaze in Barking

August 26, 2020
Forty fire fighters and officers  from  stations across  East London have been called to the Lyons Business  Park on River Road  in Barking to tackle a well developed fire.

  

Six fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform have all been scrambled to the incident that broke out just after 2.30am on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews have been hampered in tackling the blaze  in the two units due  to the  reinforced security doors on both business properties. Two hose reel four breathing apparatus  are in use and  a thermal imaging  camera is also in use.

 

Officers from the Met Police have also been called to the incident and have established a scene and have blocked the entrance to the business centre.

The cause of the blaze in also under investigation.

 

A Police helicopter has also been called in to assist with fire fighter activities 

 

More to follow

 

The LFB have been approached for comment 

 