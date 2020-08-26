Man dies after being dragged along by lorry from Southampton in Dagenham

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage after a man died in a collision in Dagenham.

Police were called at approximately 3.14pm on Wednesday, 26 August to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Oxlow Lane.

The pedestrian – a 41-year-old man – died at the scene. Enquiries to locate his next of kin are ongoing.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and from drivers who have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 4383/26Aug.