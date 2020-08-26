Martin Fryer was reported missing from the Warwick Road in Canterbury say Police

ppeal to locate missing man from Canterbury

Information is sought to locate a man who has been reported missing from Canterbury.

Martin Fryer was reported missing from the Warwick Road area shortly after 9am on Wednesday 26 August 2020.

The 52-year-old is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and is likely to be wearing glasses.

He was last seen in Somerset Road at 8.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 25 August but has not been seen since.

Mr Fryer is believed to have been wearing a navy blue T-shirt, a navy blue cardigan, khaki tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 26-0282.