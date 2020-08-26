Met police strike at prolific Camden gang results in 14 arrests, cash and class A drugs seized.

Officers have arrested 14 men in early morning raids in Camden on Wednesday, 26 August to disrupt a significant criminal gang concerned in the supply of drugs.

The seven month long investigation into drug dealing and drug supply in the Queens Crescent area, resulted in 19 search warrants carried out from 4am.

The Central North Gangs Unit led the operation with support from firearms officers, the Territorial Support Group and the local Violence Suppression Unit.

The operation was developed from local intelligence. Illegal drug supply has knock-on effects such as violence and antisocial behaviour associated with it; the carrying of weapons and involvement in robberies. The gang is believed to have been involved in serious violence in recent years.

The 14 men arrested are aged between 18-57-years-old and were arrested for conspiracy to supply a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

A 23-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply of class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Seven Sisters N15 was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A 26-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Muswell Hill was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 25-year-old man from Belsize Park was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of ammunition.

A 18-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in and supply of class A drugs.

A 21-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A 36-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs.

A 18-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A 57-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs.

A 34-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm.

A 31-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm.

A 33-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm.

They all remain in police custody while the investigation continues.

Also seized was at least £4,000 in cash, shotgun shells, 9mm ammunition, class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine to the approximate estimated street value of £25,000. During further searches officers found a zombie knife and an axe.

Detective Chief Inspector Jodie Tuff said: “This morning’s warrants were the culmination of months of hard work by my officers investigating a local gang who have caused and continue to cause detrimental effects to the community.

“The arrests of these individuals, some of whom have caused serious harm, show that we have listened to the concerns of residents and will not tolerate drug dealing nor the violence it causes.

“Sustained public protection is one of our priorities therefore we built up a picture of criminal activity, identifying and evidencing the involvement of various individuals. I want to make it absolutely clear that information provided by our community was key to this operation. I am genuinely proud that Londoners continue to play an active part in helping us keep the areas in which they live safe.”

Today’s operation demonstrates that communities have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together. We need information about crime or those who carry a weapon, or those that exploit people for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

For those not comfortable in speaking to the police, Crimestoppers is a totally independent charity. They do not ask your name or trace your call. If people are worried that a family member or friend might be involved in criminality or vulnerable to people who may be violent, visit KnifeFree or the NSPCC websites for help and advice. You might be able to help them find a way-out.