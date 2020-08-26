The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Billy McCullagh

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man have renewed their appeal as the charity Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.

A murder investigation was launched on Thursday, 16 July after Billy McCullagh was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in Windrush Road, NW10, shortly after 03.00hrs.

At this time, officers have reason to believe Billy was in a street where a large group of people were outside commemorating the recent deaths of two other people. Presently, detectives do not believe Billy was taking part in the event. Officers believe an altercation broke out and shots were fired. Billy was found with a fatal injury.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate, Brent, shortly after the shooting. Officers have reason to believe it may be connected with the incident.

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation, but nobody has yet been charged with Billy’s murder.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 16 July. They have been bailed to return to a date in October.

A third man, aged 33-years-old was arrested at an address in Harlesden on Tuesday, 11 August on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to return to a date in September.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Islington on Friday, 21 August on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to return to a date in September.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online at crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Billy McCullagh’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, said: “Billy’s family desperately need answers as to who was responsible for this attack. I believe there are people who know who the shooter was and I would urge them to do the right thing by contacting Crimestoppers.

“My team and I will not stop investigating this crime until we have arrested and prosecuted those responsible.”

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It’s shocking to think that something like this could happen in the street as people had gathered to mourn the death of two other individuals. This level of violence is totally unacceptable and has left a family grieving over their loss.

“Those responsible do not deserve protection, which is why our charity, independent of the police, is keen to hear from people about what happened. We know that some people feel unable to speak directly to the authorities, which is why Crimestoppers is here to help.

“We promise, as we have done to millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information over the decades, that you will stay completely anonymous. No one will ever know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing and could be helping Billy’s family see justice.

“You can speak to us 100% anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Your information could help to keep communities safe from the harm caused by gun crime.”