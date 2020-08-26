Three rescued from late night blaze in Ealing that is under investigation

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict house on Charlbury Grove in Ealing.

A small part of the ground floor was damaged by fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one woman and two men via an internal staircase. They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Sub Officer Mark Aston-O’Donovan said: “Neighbours in the surrounding area raised the alarm and called 999.

“On arrival, crews found a small fire on the stairs on the ground floor of the property and rescued a woman and two men who were still inside the building.”

The Brigade was called at 1.07am and the fire was under control by 2.15am. Fire crews from Ealing, Acton and Southall fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.