A pervert that groomed and then repeatedly sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed.

Christopher Hole, 28 of Weymouth appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving the grooming and sexual abuse of a female child aged under 16.

The court was told that Hole began grooming the 14 year old schoolgirl last August.

Hole gained the girls trust as he manipulated and corced her into believing that they were in a healthy and legal relationship.

But within weeks, and whilst they were alone, Hole repeatedly sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions, leaving the victim scared and upset.

Hole showed absolutely no remorse and was driven by the sexual gratification and power he held over the victim.

The judge sentenced Hole to two years imprisonment of which 12 months would be served in prison.

Hole was told that he must register as a sex offender for a period of ten years and a sexual harm prevention order for ten years was also imposed.

In an emotional and personal victim impact statement read to the court, the schoolgirl described how the abuse had profoundly affected her everyday life.

She has since suffered anxiety, panic attacks and flashbacks.